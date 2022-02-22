By Maduka Nweke

For many Nigerians, rice is a staple food they cannot do without. Rice has become a major delicacy that meets the daily needs of consumers in different parts of the country.

So how would you react to the question, are you buying the right rice? This question is pertinent as focus increasingly shifts to the quality and hygienic condition of rice as a guiding factor when purchasing it. When you purchase rice, your objective is to buy healthy rice. Healthy rice is safe to consume but you need to consider a few factors, especially when buying from open markets and nearby stores.

The plethora of rice brands in the market has offered consumers a variety of choices. More than the challenge of identifying the rice is to identify the right quality. Some are sold in loose form as seen in basins and loose containers while others are packaged. The form of presentation, whether loose or packaged, impacts negatively or positively on the quality of rice. When rice is sold in the loose form, a lot of factors affect it negatively. First, the ageing of rice in loose form, which can affect its physical and chemical properties and in turn its quality, is a major consideration. Different rice brands have expiry dates which buyers of the commodity in cups, plastic containers and basins of various sizes are not aware of because it has been removed from its bags. It is, therefore, possible that many consumers buy rice that has expired, with the very high risk of consuming unwholesome product whose quality cannot be guaranteed and is, therefore, not safe for human consumption.

When rice is sold loose, the consumer will be left second guessing the brand and may not be able to make informed choices. The unsuspecting consumer is also vulnerable to retailers who may want to capitalise on this to sell low quality rice for the price of high-quality rice. Rice manufacturers take all necessary precautions to ensure quality and safety but exposure or loose rice at the market by retailers can compromise quality.

Big Bull Rice is a premium quality parboiled rice, totally made in Nigeria. It is sortex-cleaned, stone-free and has a high swelling index. The production of Big Bull Rice goes through extreme measures to ensure safety. When you eat Big Bull Rice, you can be assured of the great lengths taken to ensure your health is safe.