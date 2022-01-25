From Olanrewaju Lawal, Birnin Kebbi

Kebbi State Governor, Senator Abubakar Bagudu, has described the rice pyramid displayed in Abuja as a sign of confidence on Nigeria’s economy and capacity of local farmers working hard to sustain agriculture revolution in the country.

Bagudu who is also vice-chairman of the National Food Security Council, stated this while speaking with journalists after a visit by the management of Wacot Rice Mill, led by it’s Chief Executive Officer/Chairman, Alhaji Faruk Gumel.

The governor said the demonstration of the paddy rice in pyramid form in Abuja depicted to the world that Nigeria had the capacity to produce what it can eat.

“These rice pyramid, illustrate what is happening around the country. We have had the rice festival in Ekiti state ,we are going to the South-South states, we had it Kebbi state. This is a way of showing confidence in ourselves that we believe in our capacity and our people at the lower income status who are embracing government policies. And they are making it to work.”

Chief Executive Officer/Chairman of Wacot,Alhaji Faruk Gumel said the company was expanding its factory capacity with additional 120,000 metrics tonnes per year to 240,000 tonnes annually.