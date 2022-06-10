By Tosin Ajirire

Itunu Oluwaseun Faseeyin is on a unique mission. It’s to introduce African art and preach awareness of climate change to the world through her creative works.

The Omuo, Ekiti State-born graduate of Plant Science developed interest in nature and African poetry during her university years. Now, as a successful writer, Itunu has penned several articles for magazines and online platforms. Some of her works including Tales of the Moon, The Sunset, Count the Stars, and Mother Nature have been published outside Nigeria.

In this chat, the happily married poet and author of Whispers of Rainbow talks about her journey to creative writing. Here are excerpts:

Tell us about yourself.

I am Itunu Oluwaseun Faseeyin. I am a proud Yoruba woman from Omuo, Ekiti State. I had my elementary education at Living Spring International Primary School before proceeding to Omuo Ore Secondary School for my secondary education. I earned a Bachelor’s degree in Plant Science from Ekiti State University. So, it’s safe to say I am a proper Ekiti woman. I am happily married. I love reading and writing. I also enjoy listening to music and watching movies.

Why did you choose to be a poet and not fiction writer?

Everyone has their own area of expertise, so I found my passion in writing actual happenings rather than coming up with scenarios from my head. Don’t get me wrong, I am not criticizing fiction writers, I am only saying I am following my passion.

How do you derive inspiration to write, and what actually inspired your anthology, Whispers of Rainbow?

The African culture, rich African tradition, natural environment, and relationship we have with our continent and parents are all major sources of inspiration for me.

Do you write in long hand or with computer?

Thanks to technology that has made things easier for us. For easy transfer and editing, I prefer to write on my computer, but that still doesn’t take away the fact that I jot points down in my notebooks.

Could you tell us the story behind your poem, Finding Bride? Are you indirectly narrating your own story?

No. That wasn’t my story; it was about a 33-year-old male having hard time thinking about if his parents will endorse his marriage to his girlfriend, as he needs their approval to get married. He fears his parents would not accept her into the family.

What inspired the poem, Darkness? Are you writing about your mum?

Not my mum in particular, telling tales to the young ones under the moonlight is a popular act amongst African parents, especially Yoruba.

Our parents tell us stories about ancient times, tales to build us and help mould our characters.

How many bodies of work do you have till date and which is your favourite?

I have written a couple of books. Some are out and some are not yet published. Africa, my Africa is my favourite because it depicts the sorry state of the Africa continent.

What are some of the challenges you encounter as a writer?

It’s distractions and other daily functions. I have to be a wife, I have to be a friend and sometimes one just lacks energy. Writing can also be stressful sometimes.

Having studied Plant Science, would you have loved to be a farmer?

I can’t say. I think we should all be farmers. In respect to my course of study, I would prefer to work in more advanced fields like making research about plants, on how it can be beneficial to mankind. I would prefer to be a laboratory plant scientist rather than a farmer.

How supportive is your husband to your creative writing?

My husband has been very supportive, he helps create an enabling environment to think and reflect. He also helps relieve stress and pressure. Indeed, he has been a wonderful husband.

Do you think creative writing is self-sustaining in Nigeria?

Yes. Creative writing is self-sustaining in Nigeria.

What new things do we expect from you as the year rolls by?

Expect more books, more writings such as the current piece, Whispers of Rainbow.

