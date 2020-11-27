Richlife Africa Project Ltd, has emerged to wipe out hunger in the country in the next seven years beginning from year 2021.

This, the Founder/ Chief Executive officer of the organization, Mr Modestus Bernard said during a Press conference to flag off the project.

He said the organization is obligated to tackled hunger and end it with series of plans called BernarD Triangle in the next seven years.

The founder of RICHLIFE, who alongside with the general manager, Mr. Promise Egbujor; Chief operating officer, Mr Isaac Isong; Director of Communication, Mr Chris Okoro; PRO, Inemesit Ebu; Brand Ambassador of RICHLIF, ACP Chioma Ajunwa Opara and others, unveiled the BernarD Triangle which detailed the projected millionaires it will produce, the total number of people that will be fed, the number of people that will be employed, the increase in business development plan as the chart in the master indicated geometrical progression beginning from 2021 spanning the seven years period of the project.

An online entertainment contest tagged; Students Against Hunger (SAH) is targeted at University students, serving and current passed out Youth Corps members in Nigeria