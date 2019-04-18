(NAN)U.S. Energy Secretary Rick Perry is planning to leave the Trump administration, but his departure is not imminent, Bloomberg and Reuters reported on Wednesday.

But the Department of Energy denied the report.

Perry, a former governor of Texas who has taken a leading role in President Donald Trump’s policy of boosting energy production, has been finalizing his departure, Reuters reported a source as saying.

“There is no truth that Secretary Perry is departing the Administration any time soon. He is happy where he is serving President Trump and leading the Department of Energy,” said department spokeswoman Shaylyn Hynes