From Charity Nwakaudu, Abuja

Abuja is agog, as Abuja Club, Hustle & Bustle host veteran American rapper and music executive, Rick Ross for the Easter celebration.

Hustle & Bustle, a top Nigerian nightclub is known for entertaining its guests and patrons with big stars from across the globe.

Recall that, many top stars have been hosted by the club in the past few months, even as it has become the custom of the club to host international and local stars every week.

Speaking ahead of the program on Thursday, the club management said that Rick Ross would be live at the club to entertain guests on Easter Monday, April 18, 2022.

Speaking further, the general manager of hustle and bustle, Costa Madi explained that they are maximizing the impact this time, as they have partnered with some international organisations to create an evergreen experience that will significantly impact Africans, especially Nigeria’s showbiz scene.

Mr. Costa Madi further expressed commitment to bring the very best of the best in the coming years.

He said: “We have more concerts in a few months to come, also we are creating a space where Nigerians would look forward to every holiday, for the best of musical concerts.

“We are committed to ensuring a seamless experience for music lovers in Nigeria. We are tailoring our efforts towards making this as unforgettable as ever. We want Nigerians to have that sort of intrigue that people across other climes get when they see Nigerians acts; we are proud and confident in the Nigerians market.”

Meanwhile, Rick Ross shared a heartwarming stage with the Nigerian duo, P-Square, titled beautiful Onyinye’ in 2014.

It is reported that Rick Ross Live In Lagos, will see the rap maverick share the stage with some of Africa’s finest acts including Davido, Tiwa Savage, Mayorkun, DJ Obi, The Cavemen, Fave, DJ Yin, and many more, at the showbiz-friendly Eko Hotel and Suites, in Lagos.