By Rita Okoye
Ex-Big Brother Naija star Patrick Adebowale Fakoya, popularly known as Rico Swavey, has been buried in Lagos.
His burial rites began with a church service on Thursday morning at The Methodist Church of Trinity (Tinubu Square) in Lagos Island before his family accompanied his body to a funeral home.
His funeral took place at Ebony vault in Ikoyi, Lagos. It was a private event attended by only family and friends.
Rico was involved in a car crash on October 11. He died from the injuries he sustained from the crash.
He was 29 years old. Rico gained popularity when he participated in BBNaija in 2018.
