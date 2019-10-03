Imo State Governor, Emeka Ihedioha, has directed security agencies to flush out criminals across the state.

The governor gave the directive at a security council meeting with heads of security agencies where he called for proactive measures to contain crime in the state.

“We want to plead with you to step up your responsibilities; you have to fish out the bad elements so that they can stop contaminating us,” said Ihedioha.

“We cannot succeed in combating crime without the security agencies. What should be of concern to you are the innocent men and women who could be victims of these criminals. Let us collectively flush out the criminals in Imo State. When you punish offenders, it will serve as deterrent to others.”

He said Imo had the potential of greatness, but lamented that some people want to run down the state.

Ihedioha said he had a duty to work for the people who elected him into office.

“We have significantly improved our revenue generation by over 300 per cent within the short period .

People voted for us in expectation of a positive turnaround and as such I have a mandate to provide roads, water and power supply to them.

“I will remain honest, we want to use our funds to govern our state and make life better for citizens who have groaned over the past years. The truth is that we need resources to tackle our problems and we are working very hard, day and night,we have a burden and we are determined to close the gap,” Ihedioha said.

Special Adviser to the Governor on Security Matters, Mr. Raymond Nkemdirim, said the meeting provided an opportunity for the governor and security agencies to find lasting solutions to the increasing crime rate particularly in Owerri.