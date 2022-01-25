By Agatha Emeadi

All is set for a night of wonders as ‘Warri Miracle Kingdom Crusade’ holds on Monday 31st January, 2022 at the Palace Ground, Ugbori, Warri, Delta State. According to the convener, Prophet Tomi Arayomi of Restoring Issacharis Generation Nation (RIG), the kingdom of God has come to Warri Kingdom, especially as it will hold at the palace ground and the gospel of Jesus Christ will be preached; not with flowery words but with the Spirit of God and the demonstration of HIS power. “The kingdom of God has come to Warri Kingdom especially as it will hold at the palace ground and the gospel of Jesus Christ will be preached, not with flowery words but with the Spirit of God and the demonstration of HIS power.”

With Arayomi’s past performances during his crusades, he reminds that there is a move of God sweeping across the earth like never before and a yearning for the sons of God to reach out to the poor, sick, broken-hearted, needy and alikes; urging all to come and partake in the blessing of God.

Taking a quote from Luke 1:37 “For with God, all things are possible” he said, the kingdom of God has come to Warri and therefore invites all to come and receive miracles in healing, breakthrough, and more. But most importantly come to encounter Jesus, the King of kings, Arayomi said.