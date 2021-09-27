For Africa’s transformative agenda to kick in properly with respect to creation of jobs, women and youths have to be empowered with the right infrastructure and policy framework to give room for sound innovation and entrepreneurship.

This was the view of experts who spoke at the annual West Africa Business forum tagged; “Empowering women and youths to spur Africa’s transformation agenda” in Lagos recently. The forum which is organised by the United Nations – Economic Commission for Africa (ECA) sub-regional office in West Africa seeks to formulate discussions around policies that will provide support to the transformation of African economies.

Speaking at the forum, the Executive Secretary, ECA, Dr Vera Songwe, said the theme of the summit was timely, coming at the back of the COVID-19 pandemic which sent shockwaves to global economies.

Songwe noted that during the pandemic, Afreximbank in partnership with the ECA doled out $8 billion in financing for businesses to supply healthcare accessories.

Whilst noting that population dynamics, and resources points to the need for Africa to grow its job space, she stated that the gender gap between the number of men and women not in jobs needs to be even as West African women are known to be the power-horse of the continent’s growth.

“Provision of the right environment will spur trading activities in the region and by creating the right regulation framework, the ECA hopes that as the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) agreement is ratified by Nigeria, all of West Africa will be the first region to fully ratify the agreement”, Songwe said.

According to her, the AfCFTA agreement for the ECA, stands to grow Africa’s GDP by an additional $1 trillion if stakeholders work together to create a supply chain for agro industries and other services’ sectors.

“For a transformation to happen, we need our policy-makers to ensure that in sectors like the ICT, digital technology, tourism, we have the right infrastructure and policy framework to ensure that we can actually create jobs and allow the space for the youths to actually be innovative and become entrepreneurs themselves”, the ECA executive secretary said.

This was as Nigeria’s Finance Minister, Dr Zainab Ahmed, noted that as the leverages on the AfCFTA agreement, it is hopeful that this will be a good avenue for women and youths to go into entrepreneurship, to address unemployment and create jobs in the African region.

Ahmed further stressed the need to create an industrial digital economy in order to reshape the narrative on the women-youths initiative which will in turn spur transformative growth in the West African region.

