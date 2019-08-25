The Vice-Presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Mr. Peter Obi has advised the youth to always support the right leadership, which he described as the key to development.

Obi was speaking yesterday to over 2000 youths at the close of one-week 2019 Boot camp at Government Technical Secondary School, Awka, where the youth learned different skills – confectionery, automobile, designing, furniture, wiring, solar installation, among others – as well as listened to selected speakers.

Obi lamented the progressive degeneration of leadership in Nigeria, which, according to him, has resulted to backwardness the country has been consistently witnessing and charged the youth to become agents of positive change in the society.

Recalling those that started Whatapp, Google, Facebook, and most social platforms, Obi said they did so in their youths and appealed to Nigerian youths to look inwards and take every bit of their training, including the on-going experience in Boot Camping, seriously. Obi described as “disheartening”, when the youth, the future of the society, rather than embrace ennobling values take men whose only credential is the acquisition of high-sounding names and causing trouble as role models. Obi encouraged the youth to look up to people like Chimamanda Adichie as models. “They may not have money; but they have things that are priceless, far more valuable than money”, he said.

Speaking further, Obi said to the youth: “Those that changed the world were like you, ordinary people. The founder of Apples, Steve Jobs, was picked in motherless babies home; Gucci used to be a hotel porter at Ritz Hotel, France. You should strive to understand the background of successes and know factors that made for them. Youth is not a time to smoke, sag one’s trousers and embrace all manner of vices, but a time to chart a positive course for one’s trajectory in life.” One of the facilitators of the Programme, Hon. Larry Oranezi said the desire to get Obi to speak to the youth was borne out of his shining examples in leadership, humility, manners, morals and other aspects of life.

Obi was accompanied to the event by Prof. Chinyere Stella Okunna and Dr. Patrick Obi.