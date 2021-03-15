An aspirant of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the November 6 governorship election in Anambra, Obiora Okonkwo, has said only the right leadership can unlock potential of the state.

Okonkwo, who stated this while addressing stakeholders, statutory delegates, local government and ward executives of the PDP at Umunze during his meet-the-delegates’ tour to Orumba South council, said only the right leadership can create such policies that can create wealth and develop the state.

Addressing an ecstatic audience of party executives and delegates, Okonkwo said Anambra was sitting on wealth which had remained untapped because of poor leadership vision.

“The difference between Nigeria of NITEL era and Nigeria of GSM era, was policy which the Olusegun Obasanjo administration developed to change things and create wealth.

“Before GSM licences were first auctioned in Nigeria under the Obasanjo administration, we had military administrations. They couldn’t develop the right policy to liberalise telecoms and create wealth because they lacked the leadership skill. Obasanjo did that because he had the vision and the understanding of how policy could change Nigeria,” Okonkwo said.

He said Ananbra under him will leverage development funds for the benefit of the state without dragging it into debt.

Okonkwo said Anambra’s diaspora community was ready to make huge investments in the state once the right leadership was empanelled.

“The fund to develop Anambra is sitting somewhere and waiting to be harnessed. I am not talking of taxing the people as it is currently done. We have a diaspora community that is ready and willing to invest massively in the state once we elect the right leadership.

“We must not fail to take advantage of the opportunity that June 26 presents to us to elect the right candidate who has the vision and proven leadership skills, with observable results to fly the flag of our great party on November 6,” he said.