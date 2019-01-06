Gilbert Ekezie, Mgbidi

General Overseer of The Lords Chosen Charismatic Revival Ministries, Pastor Lazarus Muoka, has said that righteousness is the only weapon that will fight corruption, insecurity and killings in the country calling on Nigerians to embrace it in order to find peace, joy and enhance development of the country.

He stated this at the 4-day international crusade organized by the Lord’s Chosen at Mgbidi, Oru West in Imo State.

Muoka made Nigerians to understand that without righteousness, there will be no development as being expected. “There is no nation that is blessed above Nigeria, but today, small nations that have nothing, are enjoying everything. We should therefore return to righteousness.”

Speaking further on righteousness he said, “If anyone is building outside righteousness, he is building on sinking sand, because the bible says righteousness exalts a nation, but sin is a reproach to anybody. As long as the nation dwells in sin of various kinds, and ruling in unrighteousness, the nation will continue to suffer. So righteousness is the key. Righteousness will end corruption, killings, fraud, rigging and all wickedness in our nation.”

The renowned pastor called on Nigerians to return to God as panacea for peace and development. “So let everybody repent and come to God, let us go back to the creator, He will build our nation, when we do that, we will not struggle to build our nation. If everybody will return to righteousness and do their work with the fear of God, I am assuring you that Nigeria will be established. It will be a nation full of peace, where everybody will not only enjoy the presence of God, they will enjoy the blessings that God bestowed on Nigeria.”

Muoka further said righteousness will end corruption, killings and all kinds of evil in Nigeria even as he maintained that Nigerians should be grateful to God because no nation is blessed above Nigeria.