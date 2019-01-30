Vera Wisdom-Bassey

The General Overseer of the Lord’s Chosen Charismatic Revival Ministries, Pastor Lazarus Muoka, has pointed out that righteousness was the only panacea to ending corruption and killings in the country.

He spoke on the sideline of an international crusade organised by his church in Mgbidi, Orlu-West, in Imo State.

How do you think corruption can be brought to an end in Nigeria?

Nigeria and Nigerians should understand that there is nothing they can achieve without righteousness. If anyone is building outside Christ, the person is building on sinking sand. The Bible Says righteousness exalted a nation, but sin is a reproach to any people. As long as a nation dwells in sin of various kinds, the nation will suffer. I want you to understand that righteousness will end corruption and all kinds of wickedness, killings, including frauds, including rigging of election, all kinds of evils, righteousness will end them.

Let Nigerians and everybody repent of their sins and turn to God, let us go back to the theatre of God, He will build our nation. If everybody will turn to righteousness, and everybody do their work with the fear of God, I am assuring you, Nigeria will be great again, and everybody will enjoy the presence and blessing of God. The blessing that God bestowed on Nigerians, there is no nation that has such, but little nations where there is no such, and cannot be compared with Nigeria are enjoying everything.

What is your take concerning the 2019 elections?

Everybody should pray, and commit the nation into the hands of God so that there will be no crying of any form. We need to pray to God for Nigeria for a peaceful election.

How do you think the security operatives can help to make the elections hitch-free?

My advice is this, righteousness exalts a nation, if anyone promotes evil, evil will come upon that person. Let us go ahead and establish righteousness. They should fear God and depart from evil, and do what is right.

What are Christian leaders doing about Boko Haram killings in Nigeria?

Well, I don’t know what Christian leaders are doing, there is nothing else we can do, we cannot go to Sambisa Forest, or to the military personnel, but our duty is to pray, let there be peace, so that everyone will enjoy it, if anything happen to Nigeria everyone of us will suffer it, because we are all Nigerians no matter how rich or how poor. Lets us pray so that, things will get better, so we can enjoy the security, the road, and better life. But when there is evil, everyone will be suffering for what he is sowed, so let there be peace.

The Bible say, ‘people are destroyed for lack of knowledge,’ but ignorant is a disease therefore knowledge is essential and the word of God says, ‘we shall know the truth and the truth shall set you free,’ the aspect of impacting knowledge, we are impacting knowledge not knowledge of education but knowledge of righteousness, this church has impacted into this society so much knowledge.

It is said in the Bible that the ‘mark of the beast’ will be taken after the rapture, but now people are taking the mark already in America, is there any hope for the people?

The forerunners of anti-Christ are testing the programme of the anti-Christ, on what they are going to do after the rapture, people are receiving the mark already because they lack knowledge, and the mark is going on. This will show us that the coming of Jesus Christ is at hand, therefore we must prepare. Concerning the Rapture, Jesus is coming back very soon; only a fool will say there is no God.

Everybody should know that no one will live forever, Life is precious, we know, but all those that lived before are no more and nobody knows when he will leave the world. Everybody will surely go, whether rapture or no rapture. The world here has an end, but the one over there has no end, people should endeavor to make effort to make heaven.

There is no Heaven of unrighteousness or Heaven of sin. Heaven is no place for sinners. I want people to understand that rapture will certainly take place, because God said it and what God says will surely come to pass, whether one believes it or not.

Rapture is the next programme in God’s agenda, the rapture will take place anytime from now, so let everybody including you the press give your life to Jesus Christ, rapture is inevitable.