From Godwin Tsa, Abuja

Counsel to Nnamdi Kanu, detained leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Maxwell Opara, has filed a N50 million suit against the Director General of the Department of State Services (DSS) and the DSS, over alleged violation of his fundamental human rights.

In his suit marked FHC/ABJ/CS/1018/2021, the Abuja-based lawyer is demanding the sum as compensation for the infringement of his fundamental rights to dignity and human person. He is equally urging the court for an order of perpetual injunction restraining the two respondents and their representatives from further disturbing or interfering with his rights to dignity of human person, liberty and freedom of movement by any further harrassment, intimidation and humiliation during his routine visit to their detention facility, to see his client, or in any way infringing on his constitutional right as guaranteed by the law.

Opara is further seeking a written apology by the respondents to be published in two national daily newspapers, for the unwarranted infringement of his fundamental rights. He further prayed for an order directing the Respondents to jointly and severally pay for the cause of the action.

Among other reliefs the Applicant is seeking from the court include: A declaration that the respondents whilst in the execution of their duties must respect the fundamental rights of citizens and, accordingly, abide by the provisions of Chapter 4 of the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria as amended and the provisions of the Africa Charter on Human and Peoples Rights (Ratification and Enforcement) Act.

Meanwhile, no date has been fixed for hearing of the suit.

