From Stanley Uzoaru, Owerri

Former governor of Imo State, Chief Emeka Ihedioha has joined many other well meaning Nigerians to condole with the family of late human rights activist, Ariyo-Dare Atoye who died recently after battling a major health challenge.

In a message of condolence, personally signed by him, he described ‘Aristotle’ as he was known, as a “firm believer of democracy” asserting that he would definitely be missed by all.

He said “Ariyo departed this world at a very young age, but he left behind, worthy legacies of patriotism and statesmanship.

“His contributions to the agitation for the adherence to the rule of law, improvement in our electoral processes and most importantly, his role in ensuring the passage of the new Electoral Act were feats that no Nigerian both within and outside the political space would easily forget.

“He was a loving husband and father, a devout Christian and a firm believer in democracy, equality and respect for the rights of citizens. He will be dearly missed by all, myself inclusive”. He said .