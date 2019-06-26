The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has commended Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State for the achievements his administration has recorded in promoting human rights in the state.

The Commission also lauded Governor Ugwuanyi for being gender sensitive through active involvement of women in the governance of the state and implementation of programmes and policies that improve the living standard of the people, especially children and the vulnerable.

State coordinator of the Commission, Dr. Valentine Madubuko, who spoke when a delegation from Enugu paid the governor a visit at the Government House, Enugu, yesterday, said the signing into law of the Child Rights Act and subsequent establishment of family courts by Governor Ugwuanyi’s administration and the Administration of Criminal Justice Law (ACJL) were eloquent testimonies to the governor’s laudable achievements, especially in the sector.

“Enugu State is among the few states in Nigeria that has a woman as the deputy governor. This is something unique, as it has not happened before since the creation of Enugu State in 1991.”

He said under the administration of Ugwuanyi, a woman was appointed as Chief Judge among other key positions considered for women and also applauded the governor for the sustenance and strengthening of the Citizens Rights and Mediation Centre and the TAMAR Sexual Assault Referral Centre (TAMAR-SARC).