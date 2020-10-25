Fred Itua, Abuja

A rights group has called on celebrities and politicians across the states of the Federation, to prevail on youths involved in ongoing invasion of warehouses and private residences.

The group called Citizens Action for Good Governance (CAGG), pleaded with the protesters to give Government time to implement reforms they’re demanding for.

.

National coordinator of the group, Nazir Galadanchi said: ”

“We would like to appeal to our fellow Nigerians, especially young people to halt the protests for their safety because their demands are already being attended to by the government, and we are optimistic that there will be a better life for all.”

“Our position is that the protesters should have reasoned with

the government and listened to calls and appeals by many well-

meaning citizens urging them to withdraw and allow

government time to meet their demands.

“Regrettably they insited on continuing witht their protests regardless of the clear and present dangers ofs such course of action. The #EndSARS organisers and unseenl leadersmust therefore take full responsibility for the disastrous consequencesof the protests.

“The peace of Nigeria should have been the overriding

imperative of all. No person or group, no matter how aggrieved,

should be allowed to undermine or threaten national security,

unity, tranquility, peace and harmony.

“We appeal to leaders and persons of influence, including celebrities and religious leaders, to persuade their followers and fans to discontinue the protests as there has been criminal infiltration in the protests with what is happening recently.”