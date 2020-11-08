Jeff Amechi Agbodo, Onitsha

The International Society for Civil Liberties and the Rule of Law (Intersociety) has blasted the Inspector General of Police (IGP) Mr. Adamu Abubakar for ordering police officers to use ‘lawful force’against Nigerians, “in defense of themselves, their personnel and properties.

The group also condemned the repel order of any further street protests in Nigeria or any part thereof, describing it as unconstitutional of Democratic free speeches and assemblies.

The Chairman of Intersociety Mr. Emeka Umeagbalasi in a statement said that the order also practically indicated the end of the so called “police reforms” in Nigeria.

“It is now clear and unarguable that the present High Command and Officers of the Nigeria Police Force are unchangeable and ‘untrainable’. In other words, they are not only chronically uninformed in modern policing but also “experts” only when it comes to corking, shooting, killing and maiming defenseless citizens. The order also practically indicates the end of the so called “police reforms” in Nigeria.

“The referenced moves and actions by the IGP are therefore strongly condemned. Condemned too is the IGP’s matching order to the named to henceforth ‘”repel” any further street protests in Nigeria or any part thereof.

“The IGP is not only called upon to retrace his steps and watch his homicidal utterances but also to lead the NPF and midwife the internal security of Nigeria democratically and within the ambits of the rule of law, or throw in the towel.

“Democratic free speeches and assemblies must remain the axiom of democracy and its process in the country and must also be strictly adhered to all the times. As a key member of the UN System, Nigeria must abide by the dictates of international norms and laws including ten basic principles in policing and managing democratic free speeches and assemblies in a democratic republic.

“The IGP’s ‘heavy’ reliance on ‘exceptional circumstances’ provisions of the Chapter Four or Fundamental Human Rights (sub sections 1 and 2 of mother Section 33 or right to life) of the existing Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria 1999 as amended for generalization of his ‘use of force order’ is homicidally intended and tantamount to issuance of ‘license to kill or massacre’ defenseless citizens at slightest or no provocation.

“We are also in possession of a Channels Television aired video clip recorded on Thursday, 5th Nov 2020 in Owerri, Imo State where the IGP orally issued “use your loaded rifle’ directive to officers and personnel of the NPF across the country.

“The IGP had during his visit to key police formations in the State ordered them to ‘use your rifle when under “attack” Umeagbalasi stated.