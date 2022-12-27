From Tony John, Port Harcourt

A human rights group known as Natural Justice has called for the establishment of a credible database that would chronicle reports of human rights abuses in the country to enable offenders to seek proper justice in the court of law.

It has also called for intensive lobbying of all government agencies to establish specialised courts saddled with the responsibilities of trying environmental offences to enhance the quick dispensation of justice in the country.

The group in a communique issued at the end of a two-day review and validation workshop held in Port Harcourt, Rivers State, said as the climate crisis was intensifying, and the communities are on the frontlines of this crisis, efforts must be to prevent the destruction of our lives and livelihoods.

The proposal by Natural Justice for the setting up of a strong, inclusive climate justice movement in Nigeria was adopted by general acclaim of participants and this Natural Justice-mediated platform will coordinate the implementation of the plans and outcomes agreed on during this workshop.

“That the movement works together to lobby the government to establish specialised courts for environmental offences to enable quick dispensation of justice.

“That a database detailing any violation or persecutions of human and environmental rights defenders in Nigeria be set up coordinated by the movement and connected to the National Human Rights Commission.

“That this movement should reach out to other social and climate justice movements across Nigeria to build a stronger and inclusive movement for just transition.”

The communique further noted that there is a profusion of constitutional and legal policy frameworks on human rights and protection for environmental rights defenders in Nigeria.

It noted that courts in Nigeria have created a clear pathway for enhanced protection of human and environmental rights and rights defenders.

The participants noted it is the responsibility of lawyers, communities and civil society organisations (CSOs) to build on and expand the rights through legal empowerment and active public interest litigation.

“The long delays and lack of faith in our justice delivery system has forced communities and individuals to resort to foreign jurisdictions to seek justice.”

The communique, which was signed by Mike Karikpo, Programme Coordinator of Natural Justice in Nigeria had the Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice in Rivers State, Prof Adangor Zacchaeus, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN) represented by his Special Adviser, Success Gilbert, as a participant at the workshop among others.