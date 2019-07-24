Lukman Olabiyi

Following the allegation and counter allegation between the police and the Islamic Movement of Nigeria otherwise known as Shi’ites over the death of Deputy Commissioner of Police, Usman Umar and a reporter with Channels Television, Precious, Owolabi, the Rule of Law and Accountability Advocacy Centre (RULAAC) has called for an independent inquiry into the real cause of their deaths.

They were killed during clash between the police and Shiites in Abuja on Monday.

A statement by the Police Public Relations Officer, DCP Frank Mba, had said: “The Deputy Commissioner of Police in charge of Operations, FCT Command, DCP Usman A.K Umar, was shot and fatally injured by the protesters. The officer who was immediately rushed to the hospital died moments later while receiving treatment.”

But The IMN denied the claim by the police that it attacked its personnel and innocent Nigerians during the Monday’s clash, saying that its members do not carry arms.

However, RULAAC in a statement by its Executive Director, Okechukwu Nwanguma, stated that in order to ascertain the truth on the killing of the reporter and the DCP, an independent investigation must be commissioned.

“Considering denials by Shi’ite that they didn’t shoot the DCP and their counterclaim that the police shot him and members of the group, an independent investigation, including an autopsy and ballistic examination is warranted,” Nwanguma said.