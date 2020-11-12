Daniel Kanu

Human right group, Joint Action Front (JAF), has advocated for system change, just as it rejected the judicial panel of Inquiry for the Lekki shooting.

Rather the group called for the setting up of an Independent panel of enquiry comprising representatives of civil society organizations, the Bar associations, medical associations, Youth groups, trade unions and the media to probe the Lekki shooting and other State sponsored on the protest in Lagos and across the country.

The group condemned the violence that set the country on fire, blaming it anger provoked by the Lekki shooting.

JAF called on Nigerians never to relent in the struggle to salvage the country, urging citizens not to succumb to deceit of the ruling class that use the weapon of religion and ethnicity to divide them.

JAF in a statement made available to Daily Sun, signed by comrade Achike Chude ( Deputy chair person) and Comrade Abiodun Aremu (Secretary) noted that “Nigeria needs a broad movement to fight for social justice, genuine political movement and system change now”.

According to the release ” we condemn the wanton destruction of public and private property in Lagos and across the country. We however understand that this unfortunate incident was provoked by the mass anger which trailed the Lekki shooting.

“We hold that the government has been characteristically telling lies about the causalities of the Lekki shooting.

“It is also reprehensible and irresponsible that presiding Muhammad Buhari did not mention the Lekki shooting in his last national broadcast”.

The statement noted further that” In the Immediate, JAF will identify with all steps and action plans by patriotic Nigerians to bring to justice, locally and internationally, all security forces and their rented crowed of mercenaries and sponsors involved in the killings and repression of the #EndSARS protesters across the country”