Daniel Kanu

Rights group, Centre For Human and Socio-economic Rights (CHSR), has cautioned Nigerians, particularly Lagosians, not to misconstrue the #EndSARS protest to mean ‘End police’, warning that a no police state is dangerous.

The group said the call became necessary in view of the continued harassment of police officers as an aftermath of the recent #EndSARS protest. This followed the recent clash at Oko Oba area of Agege in Lagos State which resulted to loss of one life.

Speaking at a press briefing in Lagos on yesterday, National President of the group, Comrade Alex Omotehinse, advised citizens not to see every police man as a perceived enemy.

A statement issued by the group read in part: “After a careful study of events of the Oko Oba Agege incident and the attitude against the police in the aftermath of #EndSARS protest, our group calls for caution.

“A call to end police brutality should not translate to mean end police. It should be clear to all that a no police state is a state of anarchy that does no good to anyone.”

“We as a rights group have noticed the recent state of lawlessness, anarchy and other forms of criminalities in Nigeria with particular reference to Lagos State, hence the call on the law enforcement agencies to rise to the challenges of curbing this spate of lawlessness.”