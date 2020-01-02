Olajire Ishola

A women’s rights group, Stand Up For Women Society, has called on the government and people of Nigeria to stop injustice against women and allow equal representation in the three tiers of government.

President of the rights group, Mrs. Deborah Adetona, said: “It is very obvious that women receive more embarrassing surprises and injustice in their day-to-day life. Over the years, Nigerian women have never found it easy whenever they decided or determined to come out to lead the society, be it in the political, economic or on the social scene. They are always undermined, deprived, denied and treated unjustly to occupy any of their rightful positions desired.”

She said God created man and woman so that they can cohabitate, work together and to compliment each other. She said God did not say men should do everything alone; otherwise there wouldn’t be any need for women to be created.

Making reference to the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) women leader who was burnt to death in her home recently in Kogi State, she said such act is bad and it is not encouraging women to stick out their necks to fight for elective posts. She urged President Muhammadu Buhari to bring the perpetrators of the act to book:

“Political parties and Nigerian leaders should create a support network for prospective aspirants and provide maximum security for young aspiring female politicians as to encourage more women participation in politics and develop them ahead of subsequent elections.

“Building mass coalition of women support and advocacy group using NGOs and grassroots women associations to coordinate support and advocacy for fellow women aspirants.

“Government should create enabling environment that allows women to engage meaningfully in decision making process in a sustainable and effective way that is free from violence and harassments of any kind.

“Introducing quota system at all levels of government and Identifying and engaging relevant stakeholders such as Independent National Electoral Commission and political parties to ensure strict adherence to it.