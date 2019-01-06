Jeff Amechi Agbodo, Onitsha

The Human Rights, Liberty Access and Defenders Foundation (HURIJE), has urged President Mohammed Buhari to appoint vibrant and youthful persons as new Inspector General of Police (IGP).

The group urged President Buhari to appoint one of the young, senior officers who would rescue the already-battered image of the force going by its extra- judicial conducts and violation of the human rights of the citizens.

A statement by the Board of Trustees chairman of HURIJE Dede Uzor A. Uzor, urged the president to allow youths like AIG Hosea Kamah, and Muhammad Katsina to become the IGP among other experienced officers who would tame the glaring incidents of flagrant disobedience to legitimate and statutory court order among others violations.

It noted that the continued appointment of senior officers ranging from AIGs as IGP had continued to demoralise officers especially those senior officers in DIGs, AIGs positions who would be shoved aside in order to pave the way for such emergency appointment without merit.

“The issue of seniority has been bastardised. These officers will be unceremoniously retired; this culture of impunity has to stop; the institution is presently bleeding as a result of this unabated rascality going on by our politicians,” he warned.

Uzor said that there was the need for vibrant young officers who could confront the problem facing the force and sanitise the system for the betterment of the country, especially as the general elections draw very near, stressing that Nigerians wants unbiased officer who can correct all the anomalies in the country.