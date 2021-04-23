By Remi Adefulu

A Civil Rights Group, Lagos Alert (LA) has expressed dissatisfaction over the crisis rocking some local governments in Lagos State, even as it warned that the scenario may negatively affect the fortunes of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state.

According to the group, recent events in such Councils as Ikosi-Isheri, Oshodi-Isolo and Surulere are signals that all is not well in some of councils. It recalled that councils such as Badagry, Epe, Ikorodu-West and many more have had their share of avoidable crisis in recent past despite being controlled the APC.

The LA blamed the development mostly on councilors, whom the rights group accused of holding the council chairmen by the jugular for monetary gains, in an attempt to run the councils like their personal fiefdoms.

In a statement signed its Convener, Mr. Adio Badmus, the group stressed that the development portends grave danger at the local level and noted that it will have negative consequences on development at the grassroots and the party.