By Cosmas Omegoh

Child rights protection organisation, African Children’s Aid Education and Development Foundation (ACAEDF), has commenced its weeklong 7th anniversary programme with a renewed move to end child-witch branding and raise funds for the education of children in riverine communities.

Founder and Executive Director of ACAEDF, Mr. David Umem, said the event which will take place on May 25, 2021 at ACAEDF Crescent, Ikot Afaha, Eket, Akwa Ibom State, is geared towards commemorating the group’s 7th anniversary in Nigeria and across Africa, hinting that top dignitaries and notable child rights promoters across the continent will be in attendance.

He recalled that ACAEDF over the years had rescued and transformed over 234 children across the country through its intervention programme with the help of its team of experts and caregivers.

He said the event tagged: “Children for Change Celebration,” is designed to also raise funds for the establishment of schools and ICT learning centres in various riverine communities.

The anniversary, which will commence on the May 21, 2021, proper, will feature a fashion show on May 25, and would be live-streamed across all social media handles (@Acaedf.) It will raise awareness and donations to support education and provide potable water in riverine communities in the country.