Jeff Amechi Agbodo, Onitsha

A Human Rights group, Civil Liberty Organization (CLO) has appealed to Governor Willie Obiano of Anambra State to direct the contractors handling various road projects in the state to return to the site in order to save lives in this rainy season.

The group said that the call has become very important due to some damages the contracts had caused on the roads before now that has not been corrected before the rainy season set in, saying that some drainage system block in the cause of the job may lead to serious flood disaster.

The Chairman of Anambra State CLO Mr. Vincent Ezekwume in a statement said that the great danger posed by the road due to poor channelling of flooding and erosion caused by torrential downpour was enormous if not checked.

He said: “Significantly if urgent steps are not taking before the peak of rainy reason it will certainly bought and brought untold hardship, horrendous havoc and threaten the lives and properties of inhabitants.

“It is existential reality that the governor has engraved and etched his name in the hearts and minds of people for awarding contract for construction of the road neglected by previous administrations.

“Pertinently in view of approaching peak of rainy season urgent steps should be taking to expedite actions aggressively on the road to avoid and averts imminent havoc and despicable danger.

He however appealed to the governor to direct the contractor handling Ugwuakwu-Ibughubu Umuchu road in Aguata Local Government to go back to site to avert danger.