By Joy Umukoro

The new chairman of the Civil Liberties Organisation (CLO), in Lagos State, Enitan Joseph, has tasked the Federal Government to amicably resolve its differences with the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) without jeopardising the future of Nigerian youths.

Joseph also called on governments at all levels not to relent on their responsibilities to protect both lives and property.

He made the plea after his inauguration as the new chairman of the rights group and other executives yesterday.

Speaking on the high rate of insecurity in the country, he said despite government’s efforts at tackling the menace, some unscrupulous elements benefiting from it were still sabotaging government efforts.

Joseph also admonished all security agencies and the media to partner the association in compliance with the principles and practice of human rights in Nigeria by government and its agencies.

The guest speaker on the occasion, a legal practitioner, Mr Osigwe Mike, urged members of the human rights group to work together to achieve their aims of fighting the course of justice and to educate the citizens on their rights

He urged them to operate within the ambit of the law in carrying out their responsibilities as human rights organisation.

Legal Secretary of the CLO, Victor Oluseye, urged the Nigeria Police to obey the rule of law in taking the confessional statement of a suspect.

Also speaking on the activities of the human rights group, the Chairman Committee for Defence of Human Right (CDHR), Kehinde Adeoye, demanded justice in the case of Bamishe who was allegedly killed by the BRT driver,

He, therefore, called on the Chief Judge of Lagos State, Justice Kazeem Alogba, not to allow the case to be swept under the carpet.