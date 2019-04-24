Simeon Mpamugoh

The Programme Officer Human Rights Law Services (HURILAWS), Collins Okeke, has said it is important the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) complies with tribunal order on access to material used for the 2019 general election.

Okeke said this at a media parley organised, last week, by HURILAWS, in collaboration with One Voice, coalition for sustainable development in Nigeria, at the Training Hall of the Centre for Constitutional Governance, (CCG) Ilupeju, Lagos.

He said that, to ensure fair and expeditious dispensation of 2019 election petitions; effectiveness, quality efficiency, transparency and speed of the registry have direct impact on the performance and justice delivery of the election tribunal.

Okeke observed that election petition tribunals were important to the whole democratic process adding that they represent the confidence of the people not only in the electoral process but also in the rule of law.

He added that the malfunctioning of the tribunals would lead to the electorate and the political class settling political scores through resort to unconventional means.

Okeke revealed that the essence of observing the election petitions tribunal process is to hold the justice system accountable and ensure petitions were dealt with fairly, efficiently and expeditiously.