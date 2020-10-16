Jeff Amechi Agbodo, Onitsha

The Civil Liberties Organisation (CLO) has appealed to governor Willie Obiano of Anambra state to establish special fund to cater for pathetic and pitiable conditions of victims of devastating flooding ravaging seven local governments of Ogbaru, Ayamelum,,Onitsha North, South Anambra East, West and Ihiala of the state.

The Chairman of Anambra State branch of CLO Mr. Vincent Ezekwueme made the appeal in a statement said that government should spare no efforts to ameliorates their pathetic predicaments through adequate provision of relief materials and palliatives to them,payment of adequate compensation and rehabilitating the victims.

He said that group had during last year despicable flooding told both Federal and State governments to embark on marshal strategic proactive plans to forestall future occurrences of flooding in the country.

Ezekwueme urged Governments at all levels and public spirited individuals and cooperate organisations should come to the aids of the victims.

“NEMA and SEMA should without delay provides immediate relief materials and palliatives to the victims.

According to Pope Francis when one suffers directly, everyone suffers indirectly, hence the inevitable need to see their plights and predicaments as collective problems of all citizenry in solidarity with the victims.

“Governments should spare no efforts to ameliorates their pathetic predicaments through adequate provision of relief materials and palliatives to them,payment of adequate compensation and rehabilitating victims and their crops destroyed by the flooding,most importantly to ensure continue education of children of victims of horrendous flooding in various IDP camps.

“Such Internally Displaced Persons Camps should be extended to all local governments ravaged by flooding with adequate security and basic necessities of life to give them sense of belonging.

“We equally appreciates efforts of government to curtail escalation of the flooding especially her warning to those living in riverine areas to relocate. Pertinently those involved should heed advise of the government in order to protect and safeguard their lives and properties” Ezekwueme stated.