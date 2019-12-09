Rights Monitoring Group and Centre for Convention on Democratic Integrity (RMG&CCDI) have called for an investigation into the assault on the Managing Director of the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA), Hadiza Usman, when she attended a public hearing at the National Assembly, last Tuesday.

President of the groups, Olufemi Aduwo, condemned the attack in a statement released to the media on Sunday, and urged the Inspector General of Police to investigate and prosecute perpetrators of the act.

Permanent Representative of CCDI to United the Nations, Aduwo described the physical assault on Usman, within the premises of National Assembly as “barbaric and if those behind the attack were left unpublished, it would send a wrong signal that the National Assembly premises is security threat to public officials and other citizens even to the lawmakers too. “It’s unthinkable that criminals sponsored by some individuals were allowed access to the National Assembly premises to intimidate and humiliate a government officials of her level or anybody in such environment is the height of lawlessness and disrespect the National Assembly.”

Rather than attack, Aduwo said the NPA MD should be commended for the level of development and transparency recorded so far within three years of her tenure, which has superseded the combined achievements of her predecessors and gender should not be issue of consideration across the sector.