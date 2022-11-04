From Jeff Amechi Agbodo, Onitsha

The Human Rights, Liberty Access and Peace Defenders’Foundation (HURIDE) and Campaign for Democracy ( CD) have called on President Muhammadu Buhari to immediately release the leader of Indigenous Peoples of Biafra (IPOB), Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, in obedience to the Appeal Court judgment.

Th Executive Director of HURIDE and Chairman, CD South East Zone, Dede Uzor expressed disappointment over the Federal Government’s refusal to release Kanu after a consequential Court judgment by Appellate Court.

Recalled that a three-man panel of Court of Appeal had quashed all the charges against Kanu, directing that he should be set free from Department of State Services (DSS) facilities, where he has been detained since his rendition from Kenya.

The Federal Government refused to release and went to Supreme Court to obtain stay of execution of the judgment but they were directed to return back Appeal Court.

The Appellate Court reaffirmed their earlier judgment and refused to grant Federal Government’s application for stay of execution.

However, a fresh Appeal Panel was set up which granted a stay of execution to Federal Government, making Kanu to continue to remain in DSS facility.

But, the rights’ groups queried the rationale for still holding the IPOB leader inspite of Court order when members of Boko Haram terrorists, Fulani Herdsmen and Bandits were allegedly allowed to go scot-free by the government of President Buhari.

The groups alleged that the terrorists were not just released but absorbed into the Nigerian Army, the Police and other security outfits in the country.

The rights bodies wondered why the leader of Niger Delta Volunteer Force, Asari Dokubo, allegedly allowed to be carrying and brandishing AK-47 and other dangerous weapons of deaths with his boys but Kanu Nnamdi has been kept in dungeon just because of his agitation for the sovereignty of the indigenous people of Biafra.

They warned that the bane of this country is that some ethnic groups are seen as superior to others, stressing that all ethnic groups should be treated equally.

“How can Federal Government constitute itself into a lawless government. It is obvious that Buhari was all out to deal with Ndigbo. This has been shown by the Attorney General, Mallami himself. In this country, some sections of the country are given preferential treatment. Marginalisation and injustice against Ndigbo in NIgeria especially under Buhari is real and glaring.

“We are calling for the immediate release of Nnamdi Kanu. The Federal Government should as a matter of urgency respect the sanctity and the independence of the judiciary by respecting the judgments of the Courts” the groups said.