Rose Ejembi, Makurdi

The President of Lawyers Alert (LA) and Chairman Steering Committee for the implementation of Open Government Partnership (OGP) in Benue State, Rommy Mom, has charged members of the committee to be committed and dedicated in pushing for the actualization of the OGP.

Mom, stated this at the inauguration of the committee in Makurdi, saying getting the government to sign up to the project, which seeks to promote fiscal transparency, anti-corruption, access to information and citizens involvement in planning, budgeting and implementation had been difficult.

Mom, therefore, called on Civil Society Organisations (CSOs) to take centre stage in pushing for the government of Benue State to sign up to the project.

“OGP comes with heavy donor support,” Mom said. “It is important that OGP is citizens driven. The responsibility is on citizens to hold government accountable,” Mom said.

Mom, informed that OGP is a multilateral initiative that seeks to make government open, participatory and transparent.

He also called for action from CSOs to mobilise and push for the actualisation of the project in Benue State. He said 11 state governments in Nigeria have already signed up to the project.