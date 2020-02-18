The Nasarawa State House of Assembly Committee on Women Affairs, says the assembly will collaborate with the state government to protect the rights of women and children.

Mr Samuel Tsebe, Chairman of the Committee gave the assurance on Tuesday in Lafia, while playing host to Gyunka Mothers of the Nation from Akwanga Local Government Area of the state.

He also said the assembly was determined to tackle rape and violence against women for development to thrive in the state.

The chairman urged the women to give adequate attention to the education of their children, considering its importance to societal development.

“It has been said that the development of any nation is dependent on the quality of education that is given to a child, especially to female children.

“It is in view of this that I want to call you as mothers, to give adequate attention to the education of your children for societal development,” he said.

Tsebe also urged the women to ensure proper upbringing of their children in a Godly way.

He urged them to live in peace, respect constituted authorities and tolerate one another irrespective of their affiliations.

Earlier, Mrs Hadiza Victor, Leader of the delegation, said the visit was to identify with the lawmaker over his victory at the tribunal and appeal court.

Victor assured the lawmaker of their prayers and support to enable him succeed.

“We feel it is necessary for us to come to Lafia to congratulate you on your victory at the tribunal and appeal court respectively.

“We will continue to pray for you and other leaders to enable you succeed in the task ahead,” she said. (NAN)