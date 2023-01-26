From Fred Itua, Abuja

A Civil Society Organisation, African Center for Justice and Human Rights (ACJHR), has described the recent outburst by the presidential candidate of All Progressive Congress (APC), Bola Tinubu as proof he’s part of the conspiracy to undermine the policies by Central Bank of Nigeria and Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC to ensure free and fair elections next month.

Tinubu had during his campaign in Abeokuta, Wednesday, accused the Buhari administration of using the raging fuel scarcity and recently-introduced naira notes and cash handling policies of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) to blunt his chances at the ballot box next mont.

Reacting, ACJHR in a statement by its strategic communication consultant Comrade Abubakar Isa said there’s no other needed to prove that the ruling party’s presidential candidate is part of this that want to undermine Buhari’s promise for peaceful transition.

The statement reads: “From his support to INEC’s Bimodal Voter Accreditation System, BVAS initiative, to his support to the recent commendable monetary policies by the CBN, President Muhammadu Buhari has shown his commitment to ensure a safer Nigeria and free and fair elections.

“There are 18 presidential candidates contesting for the number one seat next month, it’s rather not surprising why Tinubu is the only one frustrated. Right from the time when he indicated interest to contest for the presidential election, he has always displayed an entitlement mentality as if Lagos State and Aso Rock belongs to him.