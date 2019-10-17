Risk Managers Society of Nigeria (RIMSON) has said it would hold its National Risk Management Conference next week in Lagos.

A statement by the association media consultant, Joseph Obah, disclosed that the conference, with the theme; “Emerging Risks: Rising to the Challenge”, will be flagged off by the Governor of Lagos State, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, while adding that Raymond Akalonu will be invested as the Society’s 6th President at the venue.

Obah stated that the theme and sub- themes would centre on rising challenges and the attendant opportunities they engender for individuals, businesses and the nation.

He added that the conference will have in attendance guest speakers including Mr Wole Oshin, GMD, Custodian Investment Plc, Dr Kanayo Nwanze, former president of IFAD and current Co-Chair Program Committee AGRA, Justice Oyewole Olubunmi, Justice of the Court of Appeal aamong other erudite speakers.