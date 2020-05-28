The Risk Managers Society of Nigeria (RIMSON) has called on the government to employ additional risk management measures to manage the COVID-19 and alleviate its devastating impacts on the country across all fronts.

According to RIMSON, the stark realities of the ravaging COVID-19 pandemic have exposed the vulnerability and relative lack of preparedness of nations, Nigeria inclusive; occasioning regular reviews of strategies and existing frameworks in order to make necessary adjustments in the processes for tackling worst case scenarios.

Speaking to Daily Sun, the President, RIMSON, Raymond Akalonu, said that government efforts thus far, in the combat of the pandemic via the deployment of protocols, medical and health workers, Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) and medical infrastructure is highly commendable. He however noted it was vital to highlight areas in need of optimisation for ultimately winning the war and also in readiness for any future challenge.

He said: “We believe there is still great room for improvement, both in strategy and policy formulation, as well as implementation. This is more so as the curve across the nation continues to trend upwards in spite of measures that have been taken so far.

“We recognise that the COVID-19 war requires the cooperation of all and sundry and that it is within our mandate as professional risk managers to contribute our quota towards reinforcing the efforts of government and its agencies.

“Our recommendations comprise additional risk management measures for containing the disease and for mitigating its debilitating impacts on the country across all fronts – economy, social, security and education etc. We have, therefore, identified a few focal areas which require closer scrutiny in the ongoing COVID-19 war.

“COVID-19 is a serious reminder of the need for capacity and development of all essential institutions and professions in Nigeria. Thus, the need for adequate infrastructure for driving an improved and accelerated testing capacity which should be guided by the population of Nigeria in comparison to the tests carried out so far. There is also a compelling need to beam the searchlight on States with less than optimal compliance with the NCDC established protocols.

“The need for full data of all inhabitants in Nigeria (their origin, residence, all personal and professional data) and all information of value, has become exceptionally critical for security purposes, socioeconomic planning and for other important numerous reasons.

He further said, it was essential to improve social trust issues surrounding the distribution of COVID 19 palliatives. and strengthen the social welfare component of the national life. Whilst acknowledging the frontline role of the media in the fight, he said, there is necessity for more stringent measures for stemming the tide of COVID-19 related fake news, especially in the news media.