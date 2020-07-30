Chiamaka Ajeamo

Risk Managers Society of Nigeria (RIMSON) has called on all tiers of government in the federation to take more proactive and decisive steps against the avoidable fatalities and catastrophic loss of properties in the perennial flood zones in Nigeria.

The association made this call via a statement by its Vice President, Administration, Joseph Obah, stating that the executive committee of RIMSON rose from its monthly virtual meeting with a resolution to broach the nation’s perennial flooding problem by deploying its risk management expertise in advising the relevant authorities on appropriate and urgent measures to mitigate the debilitating impacts of flooding in the country.

According to the RIMSON, the government’s efforts should go beyond the Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NIMET) usual press statements on imminent torrential rains because several residents in the flood prone zones are not aware of NIMET’s warnings until flooding occurs.

Highlighting several necessary steps which should be taken at the federal, state and local government levels, the association said: “There is need to undertake flood prevention and control measures (dredging of creeks, rivers, and evacuation of blocked drains) for unhindered flood flow into the ocean.

“All tiers of government should physically mark and install permanent warning signs in all high risk perennially flooded areas, stressing that it will activate the vulnerable occupants to plan and relocate from such areas as well as prevent uninformed persons from inhabiting the flood zones.”

The association emphasised that action taken and implemented in 2020 will prevent and forestall possible fatalities and loss of properties in 2021.

The President of RIMSON, Raymond Akalonu, speaking in a chat with Daily Sun, said RIMSON would not rest on its oars in the agenda to entrench risk management in the socio-economic fabric of the nation.

In his words: “Our Society is committed more than ever in providing appropriate and necessary risk management education in the country. The RIMSON, under the watch of the present governing board, has strengthened its risk advocacy machinery geared towards conquering new frontiers, including making its subsidiary the Centre for Risk Management Development (CRMD), the hub of risk management education in the West African sub-region.

Akalonu explained that RIMSON would mark its 35th year in August 2020 but would rather celebrate developments in the global risk management space.

While commending the Nigerian insurance industry for assisting the Federal Government in providing insurance covers for the frontline health workers, he acknowledged the global exploits of risk managers in tackling COVID-19 and mitigating its impacts.