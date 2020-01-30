Desmond Mgboh, Kano

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) Kano State Zone said the commission will appeal the acquittal of Mansur Mahmood by Honourable Justice Ado Yusuf of the Jigawa State High Court. The prosecution said that it has applied for the record of court proceedings in order to appeal the ruling of the trial court.

The accused person was arraigned by the Commission on 0ctober 9, 2019 on a one count-charge of an alleged N12.4million fraud, which contravenes the provisions of the Penal Code Law. The accused pleaded not guilty to the offence.

Prosecution counsel, Zarami Mohammed ,called four witnesses and tendered seven exhibits. Written addresses were filed and adopted. At the close of the prosecution, the defendant opted for a no case submission. The case was adjourned to 23rd day of January for ruling. In his ruling, Justice Yusuf, discharged and acquitted the accused on the ground that the prosecution failed to prove its case beyond reasonable doubt. The court described the testimony of PW4 who is the investigating officer (IO) of the case as hearsay..