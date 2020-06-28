Mr David Ringshum, the Comptroller of the Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) in Imo State Command, has retired from the service after 35 years of service.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Ringshum retired alongside Mr Reginald Nwanna, an Assistant Comptroller of Immigrations, Mrs Rose Iworisha, an Assistant Comptroller of Immigrations and Mrs Juliana Yakubu-Fyaktu, a Chief Superintendent of Immigrations.

All the retirees were enlisted into the service at various times in 1985, rising to their current ranks.

Speaking on behalf of others at a send-off ceremony by the NIS, Imo Command, in Owerri Ringshum expressed gratitude to God and men and officers of the command for making their service worthwhile.

He said that his tenure in the Imo command was crisis-free and commended the personnel for their unflinching support that made him to succeed.

“The journey has not been smooth, but with God we were able to weather the storm.

“The command gave us much support that enabled us to have modest achievements.

“I am leaving the service a very happy person and I thank God and everyone connected for a successful tenure in office,” he said.

Ringshum expressed regret that the command under him could not move into its permanent headquarters in Owerri owing to some challenges while expressing optimism that his successor would complete the task , and wished him well.

He urged the the personnel to extend the same cooperation to the in-coming comptroller and give him all the necessary support to succeed.

According to him, it is cooperation and unity that breeed progress and development in any organisation.

Mr Cosmos Herbert, the command’s Public Relations Officer, had in a citation of the out-going comptroller, described him as a gentle man that exhibited love, integrity and hard work worthy of emulation.

He said that Ringshum changed the face of NIS in Imo State during his tenure, leading to the burst of a notorious syndicate that operated a baby factory in the state.

“The gang operates a baby factory and specialised in impregnating young girls and selling their babies.

“They have operated for 30 years, they were bursted during the tenure of the outgoing comptroller,” Herbert said.

Mrs Uche Ezenyi, the Deputy Comptroller of NIS in-charge of Passport, in her good will message poured encomiums on Ringshum and other retiring officers describing them as team players.

She commended the outgoing officers for serving and bowing out meritoriously and prayed God to lead them well in their future endeavours.

Mr Bright Nwelue, a former Chief Press Secretary to former Military Administrator of Imo, Col. Tanko Zubairu (rtd), noted that time had come when the country should embrace resourceful, experienced and good people and make use of them after retirement.

He said Ringshum was a good and quiet man and expressed gratitude to God that he retired in good health and urged his predecessor to emulate his good deeds.

Mr Jerome Ncharam, an Assistant Comptroller of Immigration, also described Ringshum as an epitome of quietness, a man of few words, but who proved that great things could be done without much talk or bullying of officers.

NAN reports that the highlight of the event was the cutting of the send forth cake and presentation by the Imo Immigration Officers Wives Association (IMOWA). (NAN)