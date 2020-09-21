An automobile company, RINOTECH Group of Companies, has extolled Senator Hope Uzodinma as an excellent visionary leader in his calculated steps to provide quality serviceable means of transportation to civil servants in the state.

Speaking to journalists in Owerri, the Group Managing Director, Prince Innocent Anaele, expressed joy at the governor’s blueprint transformation to address civil service problems.

He said it was a surprising outing which would allow people know the stuff he is made of and turn away from their misinformed perception on whom the governor is. He is for the development of the state. It’s also a step in the right direction towards ameliorating the plight of the people of the state.

Delivering the vehicles to civil servants and some governor’s aides to enable them offer their best in service delivery, he said it was a proof of shared prosperity program promise of the governor to the state.

Meanwhile, RINOTECH Facilities Nigeria Ltd., dealer of automobile that supplied over 30 seater buses with its accommodation of over 34 passengers presented to the civil servants by the governor, said he is convinced to support and promote the government slogan, shared prosperity, as an administrative process to take the state to a greater height.

There were also over hundreds of ambulance town service and quick service response vehicles for health services delivery to be distributed across the state.

The company added that such golden achievement intensified the state Internally Generated Revenue (IGR) continued boost for the development of the state.

He maintained that the state government is fulfilling the promises made to Imo people on shared prosperity. He described Uzodinma as an abitar of development to the people whose intention is to better the life of the common man.

He stressed that the governor’s virtues is another exhibition that would definitely go a long way to show his seriousness, his team of administrators and civil servants to move the state forward.