While most artistes are at home lazing around in the wake of the COVID-19 lockdown, it’s not so for Raphael Oshionebo popularly known as Riosoundz.

The Lagos State-based Afrobeats recording artiste and performer is busy working on creating and delivering more of good vibes to inspire and impress music- loving individuals.

Right now, Riosoundz has on the rack a new work entitled, La Familia, which he is currently promoting. However, from the La Familia body of work, the musician has promised to drop a single, My Life, accompanied with a video, this week.

“Instead of staying at home and idling away during this COVID-19 lockdown, I’ve been busy working on creating and delivering more of good sounds for the enjoyment of my fans, and most especially, for Nigerians who appreciate good music.

“My new body of work, La Familia, is ready. But to start with, I am dropping a single, My Life, including its video, this week. The song promises to be a banger at clubs, parties and events. So, watch out!” he said.

Born in 1989 to Dr and Mrs. Oshionebo, Riosoundz, the second of four children (all boys), grew up in Uromi, Edo State. He attended Blessed Josephine Primary School, Bakhita and Lumen Christi International High School, Uromi. He later proceeded to University of Abuja where he studied Microbiology and also developed a passion for music.

Having realised he was going to do music professionally, even while in the university, Riosoundz started recording songs and experimenting with various fusion of Afrobeats and sounds that reflect the dexterity and ingenuity of his music style. He was also regularly incorporating elements of African music, soul, Afrobeats, hip-hop, R&B and reggae into his songs. With his brand new tune, My Life, hitting the airwaves this week, Riosoundz is bound to rock the Nigerian music scene to its foundation.