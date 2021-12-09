From Ighomuaye Lucky, Benin

Edo State government, yesterday, said it would shutdown Idogbo Secondary School in Ikpoba Okha local government of the state following its destruction by students during a riot.

The state commissioner of education, Dr. Joan Osa-Oviawe said this yesterday while assessing the level of damage in school.

She said that the damage done to the school was much and that the students of the school will pay for the property damaged.

“The damage could be put at a minimum of N30 million and government will not cough out that money that should have been used for other development in schools.

” What the children have done is unacceptable. The students and their parents are going to be held accountable for it. So somebody had to pay for the repairs and certainly it is not going to be government”.

“The school is going to be shut down, we will regroup and reorganized. The final approach is employment of teachers. We want to ensure that every subject in our school has a teacher”.

“We are meeting with schools and the governor gave us one week and a task team headed by the deputy governor has been set up to take a holistic proposal to rectify what has happened and to prevent reoccurrence in any part of the state,” she said.

