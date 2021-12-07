By Christopher Oji

There was pandemonium Tuesday evening at Ogba area of Lagos as a truck crushed 17 students to death and injured many others.

The truck was being chased by Road Safety official for violating traffic law and the driver of the truck sped off to avoid arrest.

It was during the process of trying to escape from the Road Safety Corps that it crushed the students of Millennium Secondary School and Ojodu- Senior Secondary School

After seeing the magnitude of the damage caused,the truck driver increased the speed ,but the vehicle was pursued by over 500 commercial motorcycle riders (Okada), who caught up with him adjacent to Excellence Hotel Ogba where hell was let loose.

A Police traffic Officer who was at the roundabout in front of Excellence Hotel ,said :” When the drive was caught, he was being manhandled but the quick intervention of the Police from Area G, Ogba, saved the man from being lynched as he was rescued by the police.

A witness, Jim Udi, said the rescue of the driver did not go down well with the Okada riders and some students of the two schools who got wind that the driver who crushed their colleagues were rescued by the police,” they quickly bought fuel and used lighter to set the vehicle ablaze. They also attempted to set other trucks ablaze ,but the massive reinforcement of the Police from Rapid Response Squad, Area G command Iju and Ojodu divisions saved the situation”.

A student Demian Ugoagabra, said the casualty may have risen as many people were were badly injured.

