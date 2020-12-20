By Gabriel Dike

Ahead of the selection exercise for a new Vice Chancellor for the Lagos State University (LASU), Ojo scheduled for Monday, some concerned staff have expressed worry that the appointment process has been hijacked and tailored to favour an anointed candidate.

The Governing Council of LASU last week shortlisted five Professors out of eight applicants that applied for the VC position.

Among the five applicants shortlisted include a former acting VC, Prof. Ibiyemi Olatunji Bello, from Lagos State University College of Medicine (LASUCOM), a former Deputy VC, Prof. Senapon Bakre, in the Faculty of Science, Prof. Olumuyiwa Odusanya, from the Department of Communiunity Health and Primary Health (LASUCOM), former Dean, Students Affairs and also a former ASUU chairman, Prof Kabiru Akinyemi and Prof Omotayo Awofolu, from Namibia University of Science and Technology (a former LASU staff).

Daily Sun learnt that a former deputy VC and also a former Provost, Adeniran Ogunsanya College of Education, Ijanikin, Prof. Olumuyiwa Noah was not shortlisted. Some LASU faulted his exclusion from the race.

A concerned LASU Staff picked holes in the selection exercise. She said one of the shortlisted candidates does not have a PhD and a another one, is not up to 10 years as a professor.

She told Daily Sun that the selection exercise have been tailored to favour the anointed candidate.

Her words: “LASU is now divided into camps because of the selection exercise to appoint a new VC. Two experienced Professors were excluded from the VC race. Do you know that one of their anointed candidate does not have a PhD?

“The outgoing VC camp have plan A and B, meaning two of their candidates were shortlisted for the interview. They don’t want any candidate that will ask questions on oast administration or close to the recognised ASUU executives. The Lagos State Government, may wish to find out why the outgoing VC is interested in who becomes the next VC.”

Daily Sun gathered that LASU governing council members were not carried along in the selection exercise, adding “at our last meeting, members were not informed of the number of applicants that applied and those shortlisted,” a council member revealed.

A former governing council member disclosed that three Senate representatives in the selection and appointment committee are in the camp of the outgoing VC while three others from the governing council, he said their election did not follow due process.

He explained that after the interview, rather than the whole council members meeting to review the exercise, the seven-man selection committee will send their reports to the governor.

In October, a LASU staff (Bayo Komolafe) in a petition to Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, faulted the advertisement for the VC position and the manner in which the three Senate representatives into the selection committee were picked.