The Ripples Centre for Data and Investigative Journalism (RCDIJ) a non-profit sister organisation to Ripples Nigeria, is set to hold its annual masterclass on data journalism for African journalists.

In partnership with Open Contracting Partnership, Code for Africa, BudgIT, Tracka, Bureau of Public Procurement (BPP), and JetSystems, the centre will hold its specialised training tagged ‘RCDIJ Data Journalism Masterclass 2020’ on Thursday, November 26, at Work and Connect, 50 Ubitu Ukiwe Street, Jabi, Abuja.

Application opened on November 2 and will run until November 15.

This year’s masterclass targets 40 journalists from across the African continent who will not only receive first-class training, but will also access learning resources to support their practice of data journalism. Journalists from across media organisations in Africa (or who are freelancing) with some experience in data and investigative journalism can apply via the RCDIJ website (www.rcdij.org).