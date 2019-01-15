“Qualitative and public-funded university education is not an option; it is inevitable if Nigeria ever wishes to banish poverty, ignorance, squalor, insecurity, diseases and corruption. It is also imperative if Nigeria’s aspiration to join the league of developed nations of the World is to materialise.

“Babalakin cannot deny he didn’t propose Education Bank, where students will borrow money to pay school fees at one of our meetings. We made our proposal after the sub committee on funding presented their report and he came up with his own proposal’’

The ASUU president recalled that Education Bank was introduced in the 90s and by 2003, it failed due to lack of funding and wondered how students after graduation without job can repay the loan.

BABALAKIN’S PROPOSAL FOR N1MILLION LOAN TO PAY FEES

The chairman of the federal government renegotiation on FGN/ASUU 2009 agreement, Dr. Babalakin acknowledged that 70 per cent of students are not covered by the scholarship/sponsorship of the federal government, stating ‘’this money must be made available if we are going to turn around the university system.’’

Babalakin in his proposal said ‘’Our position is that every student who gains admission to a university and is not able to qualify on merit for the federal government’s scholarship/sponsorship should be entitled as of right to obtain a loan from the Education Bank. A loan of N1million per annum would be made available to every such student per annum. N700, 000 will be paid to the university as tuition fees while the balance will be available to the student as support towards his upkeep allowance’’.

He explained that the loan from the Education Bank is a right for all those who apply for it and that it will be provided at an interest rate of not more than 5 per cent per annum to enable the bank cover the cost of administering the loan.