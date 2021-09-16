The name Alafaa Kariboye Igbo may not sound popular with some Nigerians, but this Rivers State-born business tycoon is a silent billionaire whose wealth cuts across multifaceted business chains.

He has grown to be one of Africa’s most exquisite personalities. A young man with the passion since childhood to always become a business owner with a classic touch who gives people the opportunity they desire.

The United Kingdom -based entrepreneur cum investor has most of his business diversified across different sectors. He is known to invest in real estate, oil and gas, and car dealership.

Oil is a philanthropist per excellence with his Oil Money Foundation. The Buguda, Rivers State-born, who is defined by his uncommon altruism, is also a passionate giver. He is also into the development of Nigerian entertainment industry through his subsidiary group known as the Oil Money Records, as well as event promotion.

Popularly known as Oil Money, Kariboye Igbo has always had the passion to be an entrepreneur with a difference. With influence from the achievers like Birdman, Kanye West, Dr Dre, Jayz Puff Daddy, Oil Money has been able to develop himself to be an oriented entrepreneur with focus in actualizing his dreams, which he has not only used to elevate himself, but also used to show his philanthropic activities to help humanity.

Oil Money is the founder of Oil Money Records, a record label that deals with signing and raising young talents. The UK-based business tycoon is now an expertise in the music industry with the aim to make Oil Money Records bigger and influential while producing stars in the industry.

Oil Money, who studied and graduated from London University and currently living in the UK with his family, explained why he is into entertainment.

Oil Money disclosed that the record label, Oil Money Record was set up to make known the unknown young artists, bring them from the obscure to world’s limelight, The record label has been managing the development of songs, production of music, manufacturing of merchandise, creative marketing and distribution of the products it creates.

“Our desired goal is to operate with a high standard of excellence in business organization and effectively manage music licensing and copyright processes, song promotion, royalty collection, and key partnerships around the world”, Oil Money said.

To Oil Money, Oil Money Records will be giving young and upcoming artistes a platform to achieve their dream, adding that the vision of the record label was to take over the global music scene through producing artiste that would not be limited to one country or continent, rather, globally accepted.

His humanitarian works know no bound and cut across status, religious and ethnic backgrounds in Nigeria. He loves what he does and he sees this as his own way of alleviating the suffering of the poor in the society. He said: “Philanthropy is truly complex, but I am aware that people face difficult choices and obstacles along the way, so I try to lend a hand and assist them to scale those hurdles of life and give impetus to their dream”, added Oil Money.

This is what Oil Money has been doing and has never cut short of rendering services to assist the less privileged in the Nigerian society.

Get paid up to N850,000 weekly, step by step guide on how to work from home and get paid in US Dollars. Click here to apply today.