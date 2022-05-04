From Obinna Odogwu, Awka

RISE Global Health Initiative, located in the Adazi-Ani community, Anaocha Local Government Area of Anambra State, has trained about 5,000 social workers.

The health initiative also enrolled about 240 epileptic patients for 12-month free speciality care in its facility.

The founder of RISE Global Health Initiative, Dr Chukwuemeka Okeke, disclosed this to newsmen on Wednesday during the 10th anniversary of the organisation.

Okeke said that RISE clinic had initiated and executed so many landmark medical projects in the state and beyond, saying that the last decade had been very eventful for the organisation.

“It has been 10 eventful years of comprehensive and holistic healthcare care delivery in the tradition of Hippocrates, the acclaimed founder of modern medicine”, he said.

Okeke added that “A uniquely-equipped community-based medical facility, RISE Clinic is justly celebrated for its integrated healthcare delivery system and community-centred care model.

“It is the consummate aim of RISE Clinic to enhance and sustain health and overall human development potential through excellence in interdisciplinary care and patient education.”

He said one of the aims of the outfit was to sustain and increase access to quality healthcare, maximizing resources and decreasing healthcare costs.

Okeke’s statement read in part: “The clinic assiduously strives to bring positive impact on the health and wellness of the Nigerian community by increasing access to healthcare and building local capacity.

“In initiating beneficial policies for the holistic healthcare of the populace, the RISE Global Health Initiative was more than just an idea; it amounted to a call to save lives, heal and give hope.

“Founded in 2012 in Adazi-Ani, Anambra State, RISE Clinic Nigeria is a brainchild of Godwin and Patricia Okeke Foundation in partnership with RISE Global Health Initiative, the USA which has the laudable mission to enhance and sustain health and overall human development potential through excellence in interdisciplinary care and patient education.

“This mission has not fallen short all through the years. Since its inception, RISE Clinic Nigeria has lived not only for health and wellness services but for social and human development.

“The clinic conscientiously found the gap in the Nigerian community healthcare delivery and filled it with love, hope and life. RISE Clinic Nigeria has in the past 10 years engaged in outreaches that brought smiles to the faces of the local community members in Nigeria.

“The pioneer programme launched in Nigeria was “Health Fair” through which 1,000 Nigerians received free screening and patient education.”

He said 100 Nigerian families had qualified for low-income earners’ health assistance while 265 local and international volunteers had been trained.

Okeke further said: “One of the crucial follow-ups was the Nigerian Epilepsy Care Advancement Programme which was launched through which 240 epileptic patients were enrolled for 12-month free speciality care. Well over 75 per cent of the epileptics became completely seizure-free by the 7th month.

“In tune with the RISE Clinic Nigeria mantra of “Together we rise”, the clinic organised a free clinic day for Nigerians which took place in different cities. In this grand outreach, 2,000 Nigerians were diagnosed and provided with patient education while 800 high-risk individuals were identified and referred to RISE Clinic Nigeria for prompt treatment. Some 85 local and international volunteers were trained in the course of the exercise.

“RISE Clinic Nigeria embarked on a major awareness campaign on stroke management, an event which was held across different centres and cities. This epochal event resulted in the creation of 42 international and community stroke leadership councils.

“It took in its stride 447 educated individuals, 344 screened individuals, 11 active treatment groups and also identified 132 people at risk for stroke.

“The joy is that RISE Clinic Nigeria has today come of age and thus operates with a growing team of health professionals. Amongst the team of consummate health professionals who make RISE Clinic tick are: Dr Hien Tran, Dr Edie Zusman, Dr Raji Mahmud, and Dr John Obegolu, with Dr Dubem Onyejiaka and Mr Wilson Emeka as Director of Clinical Operations and General Manager, respectively.”